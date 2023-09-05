United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UMC is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UMC is $5.30, which is -$0.09 below the current price. The public float for UMC is 2.25B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on September 05, 2023 was 6.03M shares.

The stock price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has jumped by 0.98 compared to previous close of 7.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that The growth portion of the market is on fire right now. From mega-cap tech stocks on down through more speculative names in fields such as AI, electric vehicles, and space technologies, investors are taking shots at potential big winners.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC’s stock has risen by 5.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.98% and a quarterly drop of -12.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for United Microelectronics Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.53% for UMC’s stock, with a -7.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UMC by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UMC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.46 based on the research report published on April 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UMC Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.50 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Microelectronics Corporation stands at +31.29. The total capital return value is set at 26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.72. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Based on United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.70. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.