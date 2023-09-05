Understanding the 6.51% Volatility Levels of Peloton Interactive Inc.’s (PTON) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has gone up by 12.35% for the week, with a -27.62% drop in the past month and a -21.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.51% for PTON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.16% for PTON stock, with a simple moving average of -33.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PTON is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The public float for PTON is 331.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.52% of that float. The average trading volume of PTON on September 05, 2023 was 10.99M shares.

PTON) stock’s latest price update

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)’s stock price has increased by 2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 6.38. However, the company has seen a 12.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that The recent stock market volatility has left many great companies trading at bargain prices. As a value investor, I get excited when I see quality stocks dipping below $10 per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $7 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTON Trading at -17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -24.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw -17.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 19,462 shares at the price of $6.98 back on Aug 18. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 44,868 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $135,847 using the latest closing price.

Cortese Thomas, the Chief Product Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 14,135 shares at $6.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cortese Thomas is holding 14,251 shares at $98,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.