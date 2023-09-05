TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) has increased by 52.09 when compared to last closing price of 7.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 67.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-07-31 that TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / TRxADE HEALTH INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for the second quarter 2023, after market close on August 14, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) is $6.75, which is -$4.87 below the current market price. The public float for MEDS is 0.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEDS on September 05, 2023 was 664.33K shares.

MEDS’s Market Performance

MEDS stock saw an increase of 67.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.12% and a quarterly increase of 138.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.55% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 51.20% for MEDS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 72.86% for the last 200 days.

MEDS Trading at 23.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.41%, as shares surge +16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +67.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.77. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 92.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.08 for the present operating margin

+47.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -30.33. The total capital return value is set at -79.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.77.

Based on TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS), the company’s capital structure generated 207.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.49. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.