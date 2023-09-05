Trading Update: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Stock Endures 4.44% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has gone up by 4.83% for the week, with a 2.11% rise in the past month and a 25.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.44% for ROIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.13% for ROIV stock, with a simple moving average of 34.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) by analysts is $15.88, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 528.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ROIV was 4.97M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.33 in relation to its previous close of 11.68. However, the company has experienced a 4.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-01 that Viking Global Investors, the investment firm founded by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) in 1999, disclosed earlier this week it boosted its stake in Inhibrx Inc. ( INBX, Financial) by 7.71% following a private placement financing agreement.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10.50 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIV Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw 48.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 59,811 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Aug 14. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 627,918 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $711,153 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Chief Operating Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 44,629 shares at $11.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Venker Eric is holding 627,918 shares at $532,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.