Trading Update: Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock Endures 6.47% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has seen a 5.39% increase in the past week, with a -19.92% drop in the past month, and a -12.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for LAZR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.94% for LAZR’s stock, with a -12.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LAZR is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LAZR is $11.88, which is $5.45 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 260.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.66% of that float. The average trading volume for LAZR on September 05, 2023 was 6.70M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) has increased by 1.91 when compared to last closing price of 5.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that Finding hypergrowth stocks with 1,000% upside potential in today’s market isn’t easy. The recent AI boom has soaked up a lot of the speculative capital that would have otherwise flowed into emerging tech leaders.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZR Trading at -11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Prescott Alan, who sale 37,433 shares at the price of $7.21 back on Jun 05. After this action, Prescott Alan now owns 1,509,453 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $269,866 using the latest closing price.

Fennimore Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Technologies Inc., sale 16,543 shares at $7.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Fennimore Thomas is holding 711,004 shares at $119,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.44 for the present operating margin

-148.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 44.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.