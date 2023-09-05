Trading Update: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Endures 9.98% Monthly Volatility

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has seen a 12.32% increase in the past week, with a 44.47% gain in the past month, and a 100.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for GCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.71% for GCT’s stock, with a 101.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for GCT is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GCT is $21.00, which is $7.42 above the current market price. The public float for GCT is 15.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume for GCT on September 05, 2023 was 483.83K shares.

GCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has increased by 8.55 when compared to last closing price of 12.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Play value investing using the earnings yield metric with stocks like CVGI, URBN, COOP, BOOM and GCT.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GCT Trading at 45.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +49.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc. saw 138.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.