Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) has surged by 1.01 when compared to previous closing price of 2.96, but the company has seen a 27.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-04 that Tilray agreed to pay AB InBev $85 million in cash to acquire eight leading beer brands. The purchase will triple Tilray’s beer business, making it the fifth-largest craft brewer in the U.S. It’s a smart move to diversify as Tilray’s core cannabis segment languishes in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.39.

The public float for TLRY is 693.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLRY on September 05, 2023 was 25.19M shares.

TLRY’s Market Performance

TLRY’s stock has seen a 27.78% increase for the week, with a 24.07% rise in the past month and a 73.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for Tilray Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.91% for TLRY stock, with a simple moving average of 14.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at 42.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares surge +30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +27.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc. saw 11.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 6,224,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc., valued at $1,322,755 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Brendan, the Director of Tilray Brands Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kennedy Brendan is holding 6,574,196 shares at $1,018,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.45 for the present operating margin

+8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc. stands at -231.64. The total capital return value is set at -4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.74. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -29.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.11. Total debt to assets is 13.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.