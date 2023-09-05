The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): A Technical Analysis

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is $168.20, which is $11.73 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.35B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PG on September 05, 2023 was 5.90M shares.

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 154.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that Many view the 30 stocks that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average as safe, solid “blue-chip” stocks that will never drop a great deal. For example, the business news company Kiplinger wrote: “The Dow Jones Industrial Average comprises 30 blue-chip stocks that are tops in their industries.

PG’s Market Performance

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has experienced a 0.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.59% drop in the past month, and a 5.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for PG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for PG’s stock, with a 4.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $155 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.30. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Jejurikar Shailesh, who sale 11,522 shares at the price of $154.13 back on Aug 30. After this action, Jejurikar Shailesh now owns 10,135 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $1,775,926 using the latest closing price.

Coombe Gary A, the CEO – Grooming of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 10,094 shares at $154.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Coombe Gary A is holding 36,896 shares at $1,554,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.