The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Akso Health Group’s (AHG) Stock

The stock of Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a 76.97% increase in the past week, with a 186.21% gain in the past month, and a 159.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.56% for AHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 100.79% for AHG’s stock, with a 122.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Akso Health Group (AHG) by analysts is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 20.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AHG was 125.35K shares.

AHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) has decreased by -9.78 when compared to last closing price of 0.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 76.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AHG Trading at 132.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.82%, as shares surge +159.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +76.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4389. In addition, Akso Health Group saw 120.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group stands at -100.08. The total capital return value is set at -135.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.63. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.