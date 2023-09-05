The 42.08% Simple Moving Average of DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen a 5.29% increase in the past week, with a -1.17% drop in the past month, and a 18.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for DKNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is $35.67, which is $6.38 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 440.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DKNG on September 05, 2023 was 11.63M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.03 in comparison to its previous close of 29.65, however, the company has experienced a 5.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-03 that Americans’ fondness for gambling is evident as a record 50 million engaged in Super Bowl wagers, spending $16 billion! The 2023 Super Bowl betting surged 61% year over year (YOY), fueled by expanding online platforms.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.52. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 160.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Dodge R Stanton, who sale 23,691 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, Dodge R Stanton now owns 648,773 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $710,730 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Robins Jason is holding 3,788,962 shares at $6,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.