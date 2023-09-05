The -22.68% Simple Moving Average of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, FLWS stock has gone down by -1.94%, with a monthly decline of -17.87% and a quarterly plunge of -12.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.33% for FLWS stock, with a simple moving average of -22.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) by analysts is $15.33, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for FLWS is 25.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of FLWS was 430.49K shares.

FLWS) stock’s latest price update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.98 compared to its previous closing price of 7.53. However, the company has seen a -1.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-31 that The owner of Harry & David and Shari’s Berries reported an 18% drop in sales for the fiscal fourth quarter. The silver lining is that its margins are starting to recover.

FLWS Trading at -10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -17.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. saw -25.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from HARTNETT THOMAS G, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Sep 16. After this action, HARTNETT THOMAS G now owns 245,266 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., valued at $153,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stands at -2.22. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.