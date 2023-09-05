TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.68 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that TDCX popped despite weaker-than-expected Q2 results. Here’s what happened.

Is It Worth Investing in TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) is 10.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDCX is 0.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is $14.03, which is $4.74 above the current market price. The public float for TDCX is 20.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On September 05, 2023, TDCX’s average trading volume was 125.27K shares.

TDCX’s Market Performance

TDCX stock saw a decrease of -2.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.47% for TDCX Inc. (TDCX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.91% for TDCX’s stock, with a -41.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDCX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TDCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDCX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDCX Trading at -18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -20.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDCX fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, TDCX Inc. saw -53.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TDCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+26.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDCX Inc. stands at +15.80. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.11. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on TDCX Inc. (TDCX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.41. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TDCX Inc. (TDCX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.