Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) by analysts is $5.72, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for TSHA is 144.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TSHA was 4.30M shares.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s stock price has soared by 13.44 in relation to previous closing price of 3.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 63.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that The market had a choppy August as traders digested the latest developments from a busy earnings season and a hawkish Federal Reserve. While the overall market is volatile, we’ve seen some large speculative run-ups amid small-cap stocks.

TSHA’s Market Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has seen a 63.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 426.70% gain in the past month and a 359.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.50% for TSHA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 94.49% for TSHA’s stock, with a 190.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSHA Trading at 216.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.82%, as shares surge +397.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +407.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA rose by +63.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw 60.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Alam Kamran, who sale 33,000 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Aug 24. After this action, Alam Kamran now owns 258,042 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $76,890 using the latest closing price.

Manning Paul B, the 10% Owner of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., purchase 16,466,667 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Manning Paul B is holding 16,466,667 shares at $14,820,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5037.05 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stands at -6635.25. The total capital return value is set at -114.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.42.

Based on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 6,314.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.44. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,154.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.