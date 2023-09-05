Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWN is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SWN is 1.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 5.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWN on September 05, 2023 was 20.30M shares.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.15 in comparison to its previous close of 6.78, however, the company has experienced a 4.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Southwestern’s near-term free cash flow has been limited due to weak natural gas prices. The strip for 2024 and 2025 is now around $3.50 and $4.00 respectively. At those prices, Southwestern could generate $2.4 billion in free cash flow over that two year period.

SWN’s Market Performance

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen a 4.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.31% gain in the past month and a 36.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for SWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.49% for SWN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Equity return is now at value 119.50, with 42.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.