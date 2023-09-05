SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a 8.62% increase in the past week, with a 14.03% gain in the past month, and a -13.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.31% for SOUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SOUN is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SOUN is $5.07, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 198.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.00% of that float. The average trading volume for SOUN on September 05, 2023 was 18.57M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that Many artificial intelligence stocks have outperformed the Nasdaq 100. While the popular index is up by over 40% year to date (YTD), many AI stocks have more than doubled.

SOUN Trading at -14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 42.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,104 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Aug 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,003,760 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $7,267 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 3,261 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 806,864 shares at $10,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value 740.10, with -129.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.