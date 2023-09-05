RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) has jumped by 15.15 compared to previous close of 6.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that RumbleOn plans to offer new features and a new corporate website in 2023 to improve customer experience and FCF growth. In my view, the new corporate website and new features will most likely accelerate transaction closings, which may also have a beneficial impact on net sales growth. I would expect that pricing strategies and economies of scale may also enhance future FCF margins.

Is It Worth Investing in RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RMBL is 2.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) is $10.50, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for RMBL is 10.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.43% of that float. On September 05, 2023, RMBL’s average trading volume was 261.53K shares.

RMBL’s Market Performance

The stock of RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) has seen a 31.03% increase in the past week, with a -30.53% drop in the past month, and a -37.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.94% for RMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.94% for RMBL’s stock, with a -11.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBL Trading at -18.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -32.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBL rose by +31.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, RumbleON Inc. saw 17.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBL starting from Stone House Capital Management, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Jun 27. After this action, Stone House Capital Management now owns 2,250,000 shares of RumbleON Inc., valued at $1,366,250 using the latest closing price.

Stone House Capital Management, the 10% Owner of RumbleON Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $10.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Stone House Capital Management is holding 2,125,000 shares at $261,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+23.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for RumbleON Inc. stands at -14.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.98. Equity return is now at value -117.60, with -28.60 for asset returns.

Based on RumbleON Inc. (RMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 366.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.55. Total debt to assets is 70.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.