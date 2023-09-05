Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RBT is at 1.73.

The public float for RBT is 162.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for RBT on September 05, 2023 was 4.92M shares.

RBT) stock’s latest price update

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-28 that The traditional approach to investing is finding well-established companies, investing in them and waiting years for a return of 50%. But in today’s fast-paced stock market, retail traders are finding better ways to use the stock market to capture gains.

RBT’s Market Performance

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has experienced a -8.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -66.59% drop in the past month, and a 43.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.53% for RBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.79% for RBT’s stock, with a -47.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBT Trading at -13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.39%, as shares sank -46.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6726. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -69.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Enrich Jose Miguel, who purchase 240,154 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Jun 16. After this action, Enrich Jose Miguel now owns 351,265 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Chico Hernandez Andres, the Director of Rubicon Technologies Inc., purchase 555,555 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Chico Hernandez Andres is holding 681,183 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.