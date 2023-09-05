RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is above average at 36.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is $19.77, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 723.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RLX on September 05, 2023 was 8.20M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.27 in comparison to its previous close of 1.53, however, the company has experienced a 10.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Sam Tsang – Head of Capital Markets Kate Wang – CEO Chao Lu – CFO Conference Call Participants Charlie Chen – China Renaissance Lydia Ling – Citi Peihang Lyu – CICC Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for RLX Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX’s stock has risen by 10.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly drop of -11.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.65% for RLX Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.93% for RLX’s stock, with a -26.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.60 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLX Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5320. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw -31.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.91. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.