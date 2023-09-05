Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RAD stock has gone up by 0.63%, with a monthly decline of -71.35% and a quarterly plunge of -57.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.21% for Rite Aid Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.36% for RAD’s stock, with a -72.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 3 as "sell."

The average price predicted for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) by analysts is $1.00, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for RAD is 55.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.31% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of RAD was 6.27M shares.

RAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) has jumped by 1.43 compared to previous close of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-31 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RAD Trading at -53.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.77%, as shares sank -71.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5148. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -77.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.83. Equity return is now at value 162.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.32 and the total asset turnover is 2.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.