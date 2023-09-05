Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RELI stock has gone up by 39.35%, with a monthly decline of -6.23% and a quarterly plunge of -33.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.42% for Reliance Global Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.68% for RELI’s stock, with a -45.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) by analysts is $7.00, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for RELI is 1.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of RELI was 22.70K shares.

RELI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) has jumped by 28.63 compared to previous close of 2.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Theodore Ayvas – Investor Relations, Crescendo Communications Ezra Beyman – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Grant Barra – Senior Vice President of Operations Moshe Fishman – Director of Insurtech and Operations Joel Markovits – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Albanese – EF Hutton Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Reliance Global Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

RELI Trading at -15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.63%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI rose by +39.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc. saw -64.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELI starting from Beyman Ezra, who purchase 126,435 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Sep 15. After this action, Beyman Ezra now owns 574,024 shares of Reliance Global Group Inc., valued at $125,171 using the latest closing price.

Beyman Ezra, the Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group Inc., purchase 207,868 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Beyman Ezra is holding 447,589 shares at $195,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+130.73 for the present operating margin

+62.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Global Group Inc. stands at +38.59. The total capital return value is set at 151.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.08. Equity return is now at value -103.70, with -39.90 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI), the company’s capital structure generated 186.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.05. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.