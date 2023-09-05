Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RLAY is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is $27.42, which is $15.01 above the current market price. The public float for RLAY is 119.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.37% of that float. On September 05, 2023, RLAY’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

The stock of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) has increased by 7.93 when compared to last closing price of 10.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.81 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.78. This compares to loss of $0.71 per share a year ago.

RLAY’s Market Performance

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has experienced a 7.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.18% drop in the past month, and a -3.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for RLAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for RLAY stock, with a simple moving average of -25.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLAY Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 2,683 shares at the price of $11.80 back on Jul 28. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 237,904 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,659 using the latest closing price.

Catinazzo Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,693 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Catinazzo Thomas is holding 146,136 shares at $19,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22516.44 for the present operating margin

-199.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -21036.13. The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.73. Total debt to assets is 5.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 430.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.