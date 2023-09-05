Real-Time Update: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has seen a -22.34% decrease in the past week, with a -26.45% drop in the past month, and a -29.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for VNDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.17% for VNDA’s stock, with a -38.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Right Now?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNDA is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VNDA is $7.00, which is $2.69 above the current price. The public float for VNDA is 55.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNDA on September 05, 2023 was 601.84K shares.

VNDA) stock’s latest price update

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.65 compared to its previous closing price of 5.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Vanda (VNDA) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on February 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VNDA Trading at -28.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA fell by -21.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -41.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Wijkstrom Joakim, who sale 3,724 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Aug 21. After this action, Wijkstrom Joakim now owns 113,816 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $21,748 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Stephen Ray, the Director of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Mitchell Stephen Ray is holding 29,328 shares at $39,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+89.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.