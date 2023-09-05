Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLUG is $17.56, which is $9.2 above the current price. The public float for PLUG is 541.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLUG on September 05, 2023 was 24.33M shares.

PLUG) stock’s latest price update

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)’s stock price has soared by 0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 8.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that The hydrogen industry is booming and stocks related to this promising technology are capturing the attention of investors. As the world strives to reduce carbon emissions and find sustainable solutions for energy supply, hydrogen companies are becoming key players in this transition.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG’s stock has risen by 4.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.36% and a quarterly drop of -2.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Plug Power Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for PLUG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLUG Trading at -18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -26.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw -31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.