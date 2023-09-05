Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) has dropped by -5.05 compared to previous close of 5.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that Bob Barker, the late host of The Price Is Right, was part of the greatest generation and had a diverse career in broadcasting. Crown Castle, Highwoods Properties, Safehold, Orion Office REIT, and Medical Properties Trust are recommended as attractive REIT investments. These REITs offer a margin of safety and potential for price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONL is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONL is $8.00, which is $2.45 above the current price. The public float for ONL is 52.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONL on September 05, 2023 was 429.45K shares.

ONL’s Market Performance

ONL’s stock has seen a -5.38% decrease for the week, with a -10.56% drop in the past month and a -6.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for Orion Office REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.14% for ONL’s stock, with a -24.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONL Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONL fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.00. In addition, Orion Office REIT Inc. saw -35.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONL starting from Day Christopher Haviland, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.57 back on May 12. After this action, Day Christopher Haviland now owns 40,987 shares of Orion Office REIT Inc., valued at $11,138 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

+7.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Office REIT Inc. stands at -46.85. The total capital return value is set at -0.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.41. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL), the company’s capital structure generated 55.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.66. Total debt to assets is 34.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.