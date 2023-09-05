Olin Corporation (OLN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, OLN stock has gone down by -10.44%, with a monthly decline of -11.72% and a quarterly surge of 1.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Olin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.63% for OLN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) Right Now?

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for OLN is 124.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of OLN was 1.38M shares.

OLN) stock’s latest price update

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)’s stock price has dropped by -10.41 in relation to previous closing price of 58.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that Olin CEO Scott Sutton is stepping down sometime in the first half of 2024. Sutton will work with the company through the transition, and there is no sign of trouble or any issue.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $53 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLN Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN fell by -10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.19. In addition, Olin Corporation saw -1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Gumpel Damian, who sale 800 shares at the price of $55.39 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gumpel Damian now owns 27,651 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $44,313 using the latest closing price.

Gumpel Damian, the VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat. of Olin Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $58.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gumpel Damian is holding 27,651 shares at $467,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.26. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corporation (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 115.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olin Corporation (OLN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.