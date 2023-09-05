Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.22 compared to its previous closing price of 31.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Nutanix (NTNX) delivers strong growth in ACV billings in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, primarily driven by higher demand for its hybrid multi-cloud software solutions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTNX is $40.67, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 230.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume for NTNX on September 05, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stock saw an increase of 17.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.56% and a quarterly increase of 14.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.10% for NTNX’s stock, with a 25.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTNX Trading at 19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +17.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.59. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw 33.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Jan 03. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 48,256 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $2,357,073 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $28.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 310,348 shares at $141,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+82.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -13.66. Equity return is now at value 55.00, with -18.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.