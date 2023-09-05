Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 88.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.33.

The public float for JWN is 98.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.08% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of JWN was 4.84M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JWN) stock’s latest price update

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 16.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

JWN’s Market Performance

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has experienced a 0.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.01% drop in the past month, and a -9.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for JWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.97% for JWN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $19 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JWN Trading at -21.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -29.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.31. In addition, Nordstrom Inc. saw -2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Redwine Farrell B., who sale 33,364 shares at the price of $20.37 back on Jun 30. After this action, Redwine Farrell B. now owns 26,564 shares of Nordstrom Inc., valued at $679,561 using the latest closing price.

Bariquit Teri, the Chief Merchandising Officer of Nordstrom Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $19.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Bariquit Teri is holding 56,853 shares at $487,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 635.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 53.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 592.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.