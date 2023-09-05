noco-noco Inc. (NCNC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNC)’s stock price has decreased by -17.14 compared to its previous closing price of 2.10. However, the company has seen a -59.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNC) Right Now?

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCNC is 29.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of NCNC was 1.18M shares.

NCNC’s Market Performance

The stock of noco-noco Inc. (NCNC) has seen a -59.15% decrease in the past week, with a -83.68% drop in the past month, and a -83.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.48% for NCNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -75.61% for NCNC’s stock, with a -82.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCNC Trading at -81.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.30%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC fell by -13.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, noco-noco Inc. saw -82.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, noco-noco Inc. (NCNC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.