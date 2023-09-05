NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of NIKE Inc. (NKE) has seen a 3.56% increase in the past week, with a -5.78% drop in the past month, and a -5.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for NKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for NKE stock, with a simple moving average of -11.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is 31.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NKE is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is $127.25, which is $23.93 above the current market price. The public float for NKE is 1.21B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On September 05, 2023, NKE’s average trading volume was 7.99M shares.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 101.71. However, the company has seen a 3.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-01 that BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://investors.nike.com. For those unable to.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $135 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.23. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Matheson Monique S., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $108.59 back on Aug 08. After this action, Matheson Monique S. now owns 44,736 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $4,343,678 using the latest closing price.

Friend Matthew, the EVP: CFO of NIKE Inc., sale 5,545 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Friend Matthew is holding 42,119 shares at $593,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.24. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on NIKE Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 32.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NIKE Inc. (NKE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.