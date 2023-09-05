Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has gone up by 5.73% for the week, with a 2.06% rise in the past month and a 9.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for NFLX’s stock, with a 22.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Right Now?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NFLX is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NFLX is $462.19, which is $23.55 above the current market price. The public float for NFLX is 437.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume for NFLX on September 05, 2023 was 6.62M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.43 in comparison to its previous close of 433.68, however, the company has experienced a 5.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-09-04 that This month is historically difficult for stocks. Investors will be hoping the momentum of several big companies can continue.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $500 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $423.12. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 49.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who sale 500 shares at the price of $440.36 back on Aug 08. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 152 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $220,180 using the latest closing price.

SARANDOS THEODORE A, the Co-CEO of Netflix Inc., sale 55,386 shares at $431.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that SARANDOS THEODORE A is holding 0 shares at $23,877,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.