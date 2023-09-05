Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR)’s stock price has plunge by 7.87relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-10 that PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people and places, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the close of the market on August 14, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NIR is at -0.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NIR is $3.50, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for NIR is 21.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.52% of that float. The average trading volume for NIR on September 05, 2023 was 648.33K shares.

NIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has seen a 3.29% increase in the past week, with a -63.94% drop in the past month, and a -75.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.58% for NIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.24% for NIR stock, with a simple moving average of -92.79% for the last 200 days.

NIR Trading at -64.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.35%, as shares sank -58.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4870. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -95.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Aug 18. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 60,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc., valued at $6,600 using the latest closing price.

Petralia Kathryn, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Petralia Kathryn is holding 45,000 shares at $7,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

The total capital return value is set at -3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 85.20, with -42.70 for asset returns.

Based on Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.55. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.