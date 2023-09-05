Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has gone down by -3.30% for the week, with a 1.26% rise in the past month and a -5.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for MNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for MNST’s stock, with a 2.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is 41.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MNST is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is $63.47, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 753.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On September 05, 2023, MNST’s average trading volume was 4.28M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has decreased by -1.32 when compared to last closing price of 56.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that Two beverage giants are treading diverging paths, one on a soaring growth trajectory and the other offering stable dividends. Choosing between the two boils down to your investment style: quick growth or steady income.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $72 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNST Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.61. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Demel Ana, who sale 116 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Aug 21. After this action, Demel Ana now owns 0 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $6,640 using the latest closing price.

HALL MARK J, the Director of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 56,202 shares at $58.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that HALL MARK J is holding 1,027,840 shares at $3,305,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 16.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.