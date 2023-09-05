MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) Stock: A 7.17% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has gone up by 8.09% for the week, with a -2.46% drop in the past month and a 4.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.12% for MDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.17% for MDB’s stock, with a 46.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDB is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDB is $432.13, which is $25.52 above the current price. The public float for MDB is 67.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on September 05, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB)’s stock price has plunge by 3.04relation to previous closing price of 381.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-03 that MongoDB grew revenue by 40% in the second quarter, but growth will slow to about 20% in the third quarter. Some major multi-year contract renewals closed in the second quarter, and a portion of the total revenue is recognized upfront.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $396 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $366.16. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 99.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $415.06 back on Aug 04. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,207,159 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $2,490,360 using the latest closing price.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, the Director of MongoDB Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $420.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A is holding 536,896 shares at $840,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.94. Equity return is now at value -47.90, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 166.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.53. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.