MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNSO is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNSO is $176.81, which is -$1.35 below the current price. The public float for MNSO is 299.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on September 05, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.28 in comparison to its previous close of 26.07, however, the company has experienced a 18.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that The China-based retailer had a fine fiscal 2023 capped by a solid fourth quarter. It beat on both revenue and earnings for the latter period.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has seen a 18.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.64% gain in the past month and a 65.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.12% for MNSO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 65.87% for the last 200 days.

MNSO Trading at 36.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +33.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +19.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.24. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 153.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+38.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +15.42. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.