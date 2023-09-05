Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is 8.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRO is 2.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is $32.91, which is $5.62 above the current market price. The public float for MRO is 603.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On September 05, 2023, MRO’s average trading volume was 11.64M shares.

MRO) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)’s stock price has soared by 2.88 in relation to previous closing price of 26.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that Marathon Oil Corporation reported a second-quarter 2023 adjusted net income per share of $0.48, beating analysts’ expectations. Marathon Oil is an attractive E&P company with a significant U.S. E&P production, providing solid support for its long-term outlook. The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share in 2Q23.

MRO’s Market Performance

MRO’s stock has risen by 5.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.16% and a quarterly rise of 16.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Marathon Oil Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for MRO’s stock, with a 6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRO Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.14. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from WAGNER PATRICK, who sale 34,756 shares at the price of $25.88 back on Aug 28. After this action, WAGNER PATRICK now owns 167,533 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $899,610 using the latest closing price.

Whitehead Dane E, the Executive VP and CFO of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $25.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Whitehead Dane E is holding 221,504 shares at $1,288,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.