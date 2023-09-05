Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has surged by 0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 18.48, but the company has seen a 4.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Strong Asia business, new business growth and consistent positive flows poise Manulife (MFC) well for growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is above average at 8.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.

The public float for MFC is 1.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFC on September 05, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC’s stock has seen a 4.19% increase for the week, with a -3.07% drop in the past month and a -3.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for Manulife Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.98% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.58. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.