Make Informed Decisions with The AES Corporation (AES) Stock Updates

In the past week, AES stock has gone down by -0.94%, with a monthly decline of -13.37% and a quarterly plunge of -11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for The AES Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for AES’s stock, with a -24.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The AES Corporation (AES) is $27.22, which is $9.44 above the current market price. The public float for AES is 666.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AES on September 05, 2023 was 5.84M shares.

AES) stock’s latest price update

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 17.93. However, the company has seen a -0.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that AES’ Q2 revenues of $3,027 million decline 1.7% year over year. The top line, however, beats the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AES Trading at -11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, The AES Corporation saw -37.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from MONIE ALAIN, who purchase 27,400 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Aug 16. After this action, MONIE ALAIN now owns 28,725 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $500,598 using the latest closing price.

Laulis Julia M., the Director of The AES Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $19.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Laulis Julia M. is holding 1,500 shares at $29,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The AES Corporation (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The AES Corporation (AES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.