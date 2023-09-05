Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) has plunged by -0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 1.59, but the company has seen a 1.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that DENVER, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the following investor conferences: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 7. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LUMN is also noteworthy at 1.01.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LUMN is 993.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.10% of that float. The average trading volume of LUMN on September 05, 2023 was 23.65M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

The stock of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has seen a 1.94% increase in the past week, with a -5.95% drop in the past month, and a -21.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for LUMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.99% for LUMN’s stock, with a -51.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LUMN Trading at -13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6590. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw -69.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from CLONTZ STEVEN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.34 back on Nov 29. After this action, CLONTZ STEVEN T now owns 340,029 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $26,700 using the latest closing price.

CLONTZ STEVEN T, the Director of Lumen Technologies Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that CLONTZ STEVEN T is holding 335,029 shares at $31,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.84 for the present operating margin

+35.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at -8.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -118.10, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.83. Total debt to assets is 48.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.