LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LiveOne Inc. (LVO) by analysts is $4.67, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for LVO is 69.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of LVO was 250.41K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) has plunged by -12.38 when compared to previous closing price of 2.14, but the company has seen a 11.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Investments in technology solutions that enhance communications experience are likely to aid the Zacks Audio Video Production industry participants like Sony Corporation (SONY), Sonos (SONO) and LiveOne (LVO). Stiff competition from low-priced device importers is a concern.

LVO’s Market Performance

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has experienced a 11.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.35% rise in the past month, and a 52.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.07% for LVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.14% for LVO stock, with a simple moving average of 55.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVO Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO rose by +11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7558. In addition, LiveOne Inc. saw 191.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 21. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 2,089,666 shares of LiveOne Inc., valued at $23,496 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveOne Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 2,054,666 shares at $10,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.63 for the present operating margin

+25.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc. stands at -10.06. The total capital return value is set at -3.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.35. Equity return is now at value 81.80, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on LiveOne Inc. (LVO), the company’s capital structure generated 323.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.