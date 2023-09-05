LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) has jumped by 10.10 compared to previous close of 3.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD) today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences in September.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) is $7.50, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for LFMD is 28.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFMD on September 05, 2023 was 416.68K shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

LFMD’s stock has seen a 18.38% increase for the week, with a 0.71% rise in the past month and a 98.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for LifeMD Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.39% for LFMD’s stock, with a 69.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFMD Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, LifeMD Inc. saw 119.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Velge Bertrand, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Aug 31. After this action, Velge Bertrand now owns 349,482 shares of LifeMD Inc., valued at $235,800 using the latest closing price.

Velge Bertrand, the Director of LifeMD Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $3.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Velge Bertrand is holding 289,482 shares at $150,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.34 for the present operating margin

+80.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -324.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -418.27. Equity return is now at value 330.70, with -103.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.41 and the total asset turnover is 3.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.