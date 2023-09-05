JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) Stock: A -2.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has gone down by -0.16% for the week, with a -6.10% drop in the past month and a 4.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.51% for JPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for JPM’s stock, with a 5.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Right Now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JPM is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JPM is $169.70, which is $22.52 above the current price. The public float for JPM is 2.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on September 05, 2023 was 9.51M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.33relation to previous closing price of 146.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $160 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JPM Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.15. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Friedman Stacey, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $157.16 back on Aug 07. After this action, Friedman Stacey now owns 57,735 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $677,343 using the latest closing price.

Erdoes Mary E., the CEO Asset & Wealth Management of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 8,118 shares at $142.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Erdoes Mary E. is holding 560,373 shares at $1,154,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.