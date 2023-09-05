JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is 78.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $6.86, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 332.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.66% of that float. On September 05, 2023, JBLU’s average trading volume was 14.90M shares.

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 5.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-08-28 that CrowdStrike (CRWD) was downgraded from Overweight to Equalweight by Morgan Stanley analysts ahead of its second-quarter earnings results on August 30th. Chinese property developer Evergrande (3333.HK) resumes trading for the first time since its suspension in March 2022.

JBLU’s Market Performance

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has experienced a -2.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.83% drop in the past month, and a -17.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for JBLU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.30% for JBLU’s stock, with a -20.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JBLU Trading at -20.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.29. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Spencer Gerald Alfred, who sale 11,879 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, Spencer Gerald Alfred now owns 0 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $75,432 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.