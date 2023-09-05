JanOne Inc. (JAN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for JAN is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JAN is $20.00, The public float for JAN is 3.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for JAN on September 05, 2023 was 168.63K shares.

JAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) has jumped by 19.60 compared to previous close of 0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amol Soin will discuss innovative approaches to pain management and JanOne’s development of non-addicting treatments for pain LAS VEGAS , Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), the biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-addicting painkillers and novel treatments for the causes of pain, will participate in investor sessions at the H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City.

JAN’s Market Performance

JanOne Inc. (JAN) has seen a -3.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -41.20% decline in the past month and a -50.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.78% for JAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.47% for JAN’s stock, with a -56.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JAN Trading at -36.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.24%, as shares sank -35.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7005. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw -58.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.53 for the present operating margin

+18.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for JanOne Inc. stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at -30.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.58.

Based on JanOne Inc. (JAN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.54. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JanOne Inc. (JAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.