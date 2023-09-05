Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has decreased by -0.83 when compared to last closing price of 117.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-08-30 that Subscribers to Schaeffer’s Weekend Trader options recommendation service received this ICE commentary on Sunday night, along with a detailed options trade recommendation — including complete entry and exit parameters.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is $133.76, which is $17.04 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 553.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on September 05, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has seen a 1.04% increase in the past week, with a 4.41% rise in the past month, and a 8.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for ICE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for ICE’s stock, with a 8.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.31. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Foley Douglas, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $113.99 back on Aug 23. After this action, Foley Douglas now owns 18,402 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $182,384 using the latest closing price.

Tirinnanzi Martha A, the Director of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 496 shares at $113.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Tirinnanzi Martha A is holding 2,878 shares at $56,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.