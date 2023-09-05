iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) by analysts is $14.92, The public float for ICCT is 239.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ICCT was 2.90M shares.

ICCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) has decreased by -26.92 when compared to last closing price of 11.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 81.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that IcoreConnect (NASDAQ: ICCT ) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after the cloud-based software and technology company provided a share exchange update. The big news here is shares of ICCT stock resumed trading on Wednesday after they were halted earlier this week.

ICCT’s Market Performance

ICCT’s stock has risen by 81.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.70% and a quarterly drop of -16.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 192.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 55.99% for iCoreConnect Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.84% for ICCT’s stock, with a -14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCT Trading at -13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 55.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 192.08%, as shares surge +5,038.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6,160.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCT rose by +4,463.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12,548.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, iCoreConnect Inc. saw -14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCT

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.