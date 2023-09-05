Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) Stock: A 12.87% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, HYFM stock has gone up by 31.11%, with a monthly decline of -4.07% and a quarterly surge of 24.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.14% for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.87% for HYFM’s stock, with a -21.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is $1.27, The public float for HYFM is 39.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HYFM on September 05, 2023 was 508.88K shares.

HYFM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) has decreased by -5.60 when compared to last closing price of 1.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 31.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-08-24 that In the ever-changing cannabis market scene, Q4 2023 offers appealing potential for investors. As legalization advances, ancillary cannabis stocks, including equipment providers that power cultivation, take center stage. This article examines the main competitors to monitor, technical analysis, and wise risk management measures.

HYFM Trading at 16.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYFM rose by +31.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0435. In addition, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. saw -23.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYFM starting from Toler William Douglas, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on May 16. After this action, Toler William Douglas now owns 1,799,328 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., valued at $15,600 using the latest closing price.

Toler William Douglas, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Toler William Douglas is holding 1,784,328 shares at $38,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.68 for the present operating margin

+1.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stands at -82.85. The total capital return value is set at -12.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.31. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), the company’s capital structure generated 53.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.