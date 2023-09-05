Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) has jumped by 2.27 compared to previous close of 112.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Fox Business reported 2023-09-01 that The Federal Trade Commission will allow Amgen to continue a $27.8 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics. The companies anticipate closing the deal in the fourth quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Right Now?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) by analysts is $116.50, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for HZNP is 226.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of HZNP was 1.74M shares.

HZNP’s Market Performance

HZNP stock saw an increase of 8.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.49% and a quarterly increase of 15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.93% for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.85% for HZNP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZNP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HZNP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HZNP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $74 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HZNP Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.68%, as shares surge +15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZNP rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.68. In addition, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company saw 1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZNP starting from Pasternak Andy, who sale 27,129 shares at the price of $113.03 back on Jan 17. After this action, Pasternak Andy now owns 56,338 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, valued at $3,066,323 using the latest closing price.

Cox Aaron, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, sale 36,148 shares at $113.17 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Cox Aaron is holding 277 shares at $4,090,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+74.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stands at +14.37. The total capital return value is set at 9.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.61. Total debt to assets is 29.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.