HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) has dropped by -5.18 compared to previous close of 29.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP ) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Alex Kurtz – VP, IR and Corporate Development Dave McJannet – CEO Navam Welihinda – CFO Armon Dadgar – CTO and Co-Founder Conference Call Participants Ittai Kidron – Oppenheimer Alex Zukin – Wolfe Research Nick Altmann – Scotiabank Gray Powell – BTIG Mark Murphy – JP Morgan Brad Sills – Bank of America Securities Andrew Sherman – TD Cowen Miller Jump – Truist Securities Patrick Walravens – JMP Securities Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to HashiCorp’s Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 8 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for HCP is $32.53, which is $5.29 above the current market price. The public float for HCP is 96.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.73% of that float. The average trading volume for HCP on September 05, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

HCP’s Market Performance

HCP stock saw a decrease of -4.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for HCP’s stock, with a -4.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCP Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.53. In addition, HashiCorp Inc. saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Dadgar Armon, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $28.13 back on Aug 22. After this action, Dadgar Armon now owns 1,786,000 shares of HashiCorp Inc., valued at $1,069,027 using the latest closing price.

Dadgar Armon, the Chief Technology Officer of HashiCorp Inc., sale 38,000 shares at $29.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Dadgar Armon is holding 1,824,000 shares at $1,113,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc. stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc. (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.