Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) has decreased by -2.40 when compared to last closing price of 4.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Harmony’s (HMY) earnings rose in fiscal 2023, driven by high recovered grades and strong momentum in its portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is above average at 9.85x. The 36-month beta value for HMY is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HMY is $4.32, which is $0.53 above than the current price. The public float for HMY is 432.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume of HMY on September 05, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY stock saw an increase of -0.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.57% and a quarterly increase of -12.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.98% for HMY’s stock, with a 1.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMY Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw 19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 16.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.08. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.