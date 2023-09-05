Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has gone up by 101.76% for the week, with a 105.39% rise in the past month and a 81.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.31% for GTEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 93.64% for GTEC’s stock, with a 82.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is 10.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTEC is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is $9.50, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for GTEC is 6.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On September 05, 2023, GTEC’s average trading volume was 88.25K shares.

GTEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) has increased by 21.63 when compared to last closing price of 2.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 101.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTEC stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTEC in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on May 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTEC Trading at 100.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.57%, as shares surge +102.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC rose by +101.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation saw 57.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from Wang Raymond Z, who purchase 66,500 shares at the price of $1.50 back on May 22. After this action, Wang Raymond Z now owns 186,500 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, valued at $99,537 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 58.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 26.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.